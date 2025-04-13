Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 10,767 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,288,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $59,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. Research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.36%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 144.54%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

