Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 136,482 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2025

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPFree Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Insperity worth $64,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 6.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Insperity by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Insperity by 129.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NSP stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.59%.

In related news, Director Ellen H. Masterson purchased 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,479. This trade represents a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,812,762.88. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

