Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $59,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

