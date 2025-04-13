Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $64,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $27,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BOH. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Hawaii

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,703.60. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $688,708.84. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.