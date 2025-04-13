Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85,250 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Olin worth $65,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Olin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Olin by 8,678.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 61,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane purchased 7,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OLN opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Olin from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

