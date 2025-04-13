Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Stake Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 118.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Global Industrial worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 39.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Stock Up 2.1 %

Global Industrial stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.07 million. Research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.24%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.