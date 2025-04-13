Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,887 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Golar LNG Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $37.27 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.