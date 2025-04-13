Healthcare Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 10th

Get alerts:

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Salesforce, Johnson & Johnson, and Intuitive Surgical are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies operating within the healthcare sector, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. These stocks attract investors due to the sector’s potential for long-term growth driven by ongoing medical innovations, regulatory changes, and demographic shifts, making them a common component in diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $5.80 on Thursday, reaching $152.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,963,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,065,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $14.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $593.32. 5,067,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.86 and a 200 day moving average of $541.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $12.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,318,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.70.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,837,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,957. The company has a market capitalization of $354.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $34.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $488.14. 1,980,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,879. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $536.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.26. The company has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

