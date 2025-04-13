Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $353.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $299.43 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hubbell by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,985,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

