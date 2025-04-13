Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.44. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
