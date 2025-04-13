Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 0.9 %

ISSC stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $102.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 98,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $1,066,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,501,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,062,648.58. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,665. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 59,940 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Articles

