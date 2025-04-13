Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $47,585,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $39,242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,243,000 after acquiring an additional 225,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after acquiring an additional 107,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,643,000.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $134.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.25.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

