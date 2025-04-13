International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $146,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,625.67. This represents a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,197.30. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $321,856. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price target on International Seaways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Seaways

International Seaways Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.01.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.72%.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.