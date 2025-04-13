Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 77,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of BAB opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $940.58 million, a PE ratio of -205.54 and a beta of 0.30. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0927 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

