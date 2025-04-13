JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $14,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,299,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,047,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 672,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,498,000 after purchasing an additional 102,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. CIBC cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.20 and a 52-week high of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.18.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

