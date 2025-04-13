JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,950 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $192,149.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,458.52. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

BY stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BY shares. Hovde Group raised their target price on Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BY

About Byline Bancorp

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.