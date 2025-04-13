JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $183.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.99. The company has a market capitalization of $908.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $204.30.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

