JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 283,953 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 152.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,704 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 283,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $15,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in WaFd by 14.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in WaFd by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,347,000 after buying an additional 195,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in WaFd during the third quarter worth $355,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAFD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. WaFd had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

