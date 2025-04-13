JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 523.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in QXO were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in QXO by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of QXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of QXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QXO opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.16. QXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $290.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

