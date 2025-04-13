Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 511,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,193,000 after buying an additional 44,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 486.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,559,000 after purchasing an additional 177,540 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $481.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $355.12 and a one year high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

