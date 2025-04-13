LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 239.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,915.68. This trade represents a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.8 %

LMAT stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.72.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.