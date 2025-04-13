Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,888 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,998 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 152,590 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,253 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 219,546 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,541,784 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,858,000 after buying an additional 840,251 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI opened at $15.03 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

View Our Latest Report on LEVI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.