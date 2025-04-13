Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,437 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Magna International worth $63,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 172,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Magna International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 112,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 29,567 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Magna International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Magna International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

Magna International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

