Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Up 19.0 %

MTEX stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

