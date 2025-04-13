Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex Stock Performance

Marchex stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Marchex has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marchex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 69,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $121,094.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,391,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,186.25. This represents a 5.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.