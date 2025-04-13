MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

MET opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. MetLife has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

