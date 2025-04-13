Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,712 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.30% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 162,797 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPAA. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

