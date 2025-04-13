Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 11th

Get alerts:

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of companies that operate within the music industry, such as record labels, streaming platforms, concert promoters, or music technology firms. These stocks allow investors to participate in the financial performance of the music sector and can be influenced by trends in entertainment consumption, technological advancements, and shifts in the global music market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $7.42 on Friday, hitting $197.84. The company had a trading volume of 51,924,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,956,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.78. 27,645,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,501,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.47. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,404,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,454,683. The company has a market capitalization of $252.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $551.84. 1,146,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,742. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $267.76 and a 52-week high of $652.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,589,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972,711. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

See Also