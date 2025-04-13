National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Avient were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avient by 44.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Avient by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Avient to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

