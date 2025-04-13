National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,348 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in National Research were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 2,250.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in National Research during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Research by 397.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Research by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $245.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 66.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. National Research’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

