Norges Bank Buys Shares of 115,000 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 175,019 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 392,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 188,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos acquired 10,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,241,834.80. This represents a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $151,180. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

