Norges Bank Purchases New Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 226,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI opened at $2.31 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $306.36 million, a PE ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

