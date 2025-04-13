Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VERV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $289.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VERV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

