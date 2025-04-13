O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after acquiring an additional 990,362 shares during the period. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ADC opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.78 and a one year high of $78.39.
The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 170.22%.
ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
