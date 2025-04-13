O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $245.43 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.38 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.