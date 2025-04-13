Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Orion Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 118,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 930.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 121,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $222.45 million, a PE ratio of -14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

