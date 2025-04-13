Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,886,417 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 32,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $60,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,855 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 718,274 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 646,152 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 331,759 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,785,337 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,265,000 after purchasing an additional 215,614 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,422,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,785,000 after buying an additional 125,372 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.