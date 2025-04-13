Piper Sandler Cuts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $38.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNO stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

