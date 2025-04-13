Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -84.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.26. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $491,134.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250,598 shares in the company, valued at $95,820,818.76. This represents a 0.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,042. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,304 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,827. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

