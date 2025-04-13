Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Provident Financial

Provident Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 31,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.