Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stake Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 321.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Rackspace Technology worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 437.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

In other news, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 14,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $33,831.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,915,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,933.04. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $41,427.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,374.73. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,792 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.85 million.

Rackspace Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.