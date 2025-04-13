SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 464.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,121 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.29% of SEACOR Marine worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

SEACOR Marine Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.