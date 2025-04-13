Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of Sierra Bancorp worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $35,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,024. This represents a 20.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $110,987.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $386,540.35. This trade represents a 22.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,393 shares of company stock worth $166,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

