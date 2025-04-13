StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 428,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.