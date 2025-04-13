StockNews.com Downgrades Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) to Hold

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Morningstar stock opened at $273.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.25, for a total value of $2,557,749.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,038,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,301,707.50. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

