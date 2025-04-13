Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $54,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,234,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,653,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 440,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 241,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 221,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061. This trade represents a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $53,049.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,482.96. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TENB. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.76.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

