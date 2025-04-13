TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 158,323 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,039,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -367.06 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TG Therapeutics

About TG Therapeutics

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.