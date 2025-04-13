The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

BWIN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,403,718.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,781.78. This trade represents a 27.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $625,425.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,167.66. This trade represents a 54.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639 over the last three months. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

