The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 474,257 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $217,906,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $415,985,000 after buying an additional 574,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,979,000 after buying an additional 573,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 4,594.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 569,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,383,000 after buying an additional 557,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.81 and a 12-month high of $112.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

