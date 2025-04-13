Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Titan Machinery worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, English Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. English Capital Management LLC now owns 281,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TITN shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $377.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.27. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer acquired 22,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $379,078.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,580.04. This trade represents a 19.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,182 shares of company stock valued at $439,661. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

